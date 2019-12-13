Ministry of Information restricts access to some Ukrainian resources due to calls for illegal actions

Obviously, what is happening now in our region has long gone beyond the concept of a political-military conflict. This is a hybrid war, where the dirtiest tools are used, including in the field of information. For example, the Ministry of Information was forced to restrict access to the Ukrainian resources gordon-ua.com and obozrevatel.com.for violating the law on media: dissemination of extremist materials, propaganda of war and calls for illegal actions.The agency advises Belarusian citizens not to succumb to provocations and to use information from verified official sources.



