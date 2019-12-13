PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Ministry of Information restricts access to some Ukrainian resources due to calls for illegal actions

Obviously, what is happening now in our region has long gone beyond the concept of a political-military conflict. This is a hybrid war, where the dirtiest tools are used, including in the field of information. For example, the Ministry of Information was forced to restrict access to the Ukrainian resources gordon-ua.com and obozrevatel.com.for violating the law on media: dissemination of extremist materials, propaganda of war and calls for illegal actions.The agency advises Belarusian citizens not to succumb to provocations and to use information from verified official sources.

