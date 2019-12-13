Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade releases tariff forecast for 2021

The long-term forecast for changes in tariffs for housing and communal services, and transport is now all in the public domain. The Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade has made public the tariff forecast for this year. Decisions to change prices or tariffs will be made taking into account the economic situation in the country and inflation, as well as the growth of people's incomes. A clear and accessible mechanism for tariff policy is a requirement of the President.



An annual forecast with clear figures and a schedule of tariff changes is meant to prevent the growth of tariffs for some services from being an unpleasant surprise, and most importantly, from generating rumors that they will be even more expensive. After all, all this affects inflationary expectations.



The regulated items include transport, communications, housing and utilities, education, ritual services, alcohol, and tobacco.



This issue was discussed in the report of the Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade. An increase in utility bills will be no more than $5 per year. And this limit is respected. And it is important for the family budget to plan major purchases and mandatory payments.



With regard to communications (cellular, Internet, postal or fixed line), the compensation for the increase in costs is not higher than the rate of core inflation according to the forecast. And this means 4%. And in the fourth quarter, this means that the cost of calls will remain unchanged until October.



