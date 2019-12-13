3.42 RUB
Belarusian law on countering monopolistic activity highly appreciated by international experts
On September 8, five years ago, a new state body of Belarus was created on the basis of the Ministry of Trade - the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade.
During this time the legislative framework has been significantly revised and over two thousand legal acts have been developed. 310 commodity markets were analyzed and 466 anti-competitive cases were examined. Among them, there are cartel and price collusions, as well as unlawful agreements on state procurements. Such actions were suppressed. A lot of attention was paid to international contacts as well: 14 memorandums on cooperation were signed. We are actively working with our EAEU and CIS colleagues. The law on counteraction of the monopolistic activity was highly appreciated by international experts.
Today great attention is paid to price stability in the domestic market. State regulation has been introduced on socially important goods. This measure during the pandemic allows us to protect our customers from rising world prices for everyday products.
