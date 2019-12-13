Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich congratulates children at social and pedagogical center of Central District of Minsk

The holiday of magic and the atmosphere of the New Year reigned in the social and pedagogical center (Central District). Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich came to congratulate the children, who have prepared New Year's performance, poetry, dances and homemade gifts. There are 14 people there now. Children who are left without parents or find themselves in difficult life situations temporarily live here. And everyone (on New Year's Eve) writes a letter to Santa Claus with the most important wish: to be close to family and friends.



Sweet treats and toys are not all the surprises the guests have prepared for the children. A useful and necessary gift is a laptop, as well as a money certificate for the purchase of the necessary equipment.

