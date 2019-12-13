3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Minister of Finance tells about Russia-Belarus supranational tax committee
In the tax sphere, special attention is now paid to the implementation of a bilateral agreement between Belarus and the Russian Federation on indirect taxes. We are talking about the harmonization of rates and administration system, as well as the establishment of a supranational tax committee. Negotiations at the level of the Ministries of Finance of Belarus and Russia are scheduled for next week in Moscow.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All