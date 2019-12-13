PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon


Minister of Finance tells about Russia-Belarus supranational tax committee

In the tax sphere, special attention is now paid to the implementation of a bilateral agreement between Belarus and the Russian Federation on indirect taxes. We are talking about the harmonization of rates and administration system, as well as the establishment of a supranational tax committee. Negotiations at the level of the Ministries of Finance of Belarus and Russia are scheduled for next week in Moscow.

