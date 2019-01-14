PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Hungarian Foreign Minister visits Faculty of International Relations of BSU

Students of BSU learned today the details of the Belarusian-Hungarian relations. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Szijjártó, visited the Faculty of International Relations. The lecture was held in English and was devoted to migration issues in the European Union, as well as foreign policy. Four years ago, Péter Szijjártó lectured for future Belarusian diplomats for the first time.



