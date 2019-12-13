3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Minister of Defense of Belarus and Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Russia discuss potential of military cooperation between two countries
The main directions of bilateral military cooperation were discussed by the Minister of Defense of Belarus and the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Russia the day before. The parties emphasized the presence of significant potential between countries in military and military-technical sectors and also expressed confidence in the prospects for further bilateral interaction in areas of mutual interest.
Divisions of missile troops of Russia arrived in Grodno
The anti-aircraft missile divisions of the Russian Federation arrived in Grodno. The heads of defense departments of the two countries agreed on creating the 3rd educational and combat center in March. The joint center for the preparation of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces in Belarus will be prepared by the crews of the Su-30 aircraft. It's planned to train our specialists and work on Russian anti-aircraft missile system. And in September, the arrival of fighters of the Russian Space Forces of Russia is expected at the Baranovich airfield.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All