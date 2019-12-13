Minister of Defense of Belarus and Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Russia discuss potential of military cooperation between two countries

The main directions of bilateral military cooperation were discussed by the Minister of Defense of Belarus and the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Russia the day before. The parties emphasized the presence of significant potential between countries in military and military-technical sectors and also expressed confidence in the prospects for further bilateral interaction in areas of mutual interest.

The anti-aircraft missile divisions of the Russian Federation arrived in Grodno. The heads of defense departments of the two countries agreed on creating the 3rd educational and combat center in March. The joint center for the preparation of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces in Belarus will be prepared by the crews of the Su-30 aircraft. It's planned to train our specialists and work on Russian anti-aircraft missile system. And in September, the arrival of fighters of the Russian Space Forces of Russia is expected at the Baranovich airfield.