Defense Minister presents gifts to two heroes of Soviet Union

Belarus is going to celebrate the Victory Day tomorrow. On the eve of the sacred date, special attention is paid to veterans, thanks to whom we live under a peaceful sky. Two heroes of the Soviet Union, Vasily Michurin and Ivan Kustov, live in Belarus today. The gifts from the Commander-in-Chief were presented to them by Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin. Due to the state of health of the veterans, the meetings were short, but really heartfelt. The greeting was filled with music and emotions.