About 100 thousand square meters of rental housing to be built this year
About 100 thousand square meters of rental housing will be built this year. This is not a bad result, but the construction industry can do much more. And there is a need for much more rental housing in the country. The Minister of Architecture and Construction of Belarus Ruslan Parkhamovich told about it in an exclusive interview to our channel.
Next year we will increase the volume of rental housing construction manifold including within the frames of instructions on construction of rental housing for military men, said the Minister. Talking about the housing construction by the enterprises he pointed out that it is one of the key factors of a competent manager because today the personnel potential is the most important component of the managerial activity.
Ruslan Parkhamovich, Minister of Architecture and Construction of Belarus:
“Next year it is planned to build rental housing at such enterprises as Granit, Berezastroymaterialy. Now the Belarusian Glass Company enterprise is also actively looking for sites for the construction of rental housing. The executives see future in this area. The forecast for the construction of rental housing is still being developed,’’ he says. The task is to submit the relevant documents to the government for approval by the end of the year.
The forecast is 750 thousand sqm of rental housing
Directive № 8 defines the growth of rental housing with an annual commissioning of at least 135 thousand square meters of such housing, said the head of the Department.
