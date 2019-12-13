PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Minister of Sport and Tourism of Belarus to hold reception of citizens today

Heads of state agencies continue to receive citizens in person in the Council of Ministers. A meeting with Minister of Sport and Tourism Sergey Kovalchuk is scheduled today. Minister of Culture Yuri Bondar will answer the questions on June 10. Receptions will be held until the end of June. Meetings start at 10 am and only by the appointment.

