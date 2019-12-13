3.42 RUB
Minister of Justice of Belarus: Work on restoration of historical justice is one of the main tasks for 2024
Digital technologies in the archival work were discussed today at the extended meeting of the board of the Department of Archives and Records Management of the Ministry of Justice.
More than 300 exhibitions were held with the use of archives. The work on digitization of the documents of the National Archive Fund is being carried out on a permanent basis. As Minister of Justice Sergei Khomenko noted, the work to restore historical justice is one of the main tasks for the current year.
Last year, more than 1.6 million pages of documents were digitized into electronic format. Even photo archives are coming to life in the age of digital technologies.
