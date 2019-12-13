3.39 RUB
Minister of Health answers questions of youth
The topics of medicine, health and safety, as well as the work plan of educational institutions and the schedule of the enrollment campaign were raised by the Minister of Health of Belarus during the meeting with students. Vladimir Karanik answered the questions of young people. At the same time he noted that it is not yet expedient to introduce quarantine in universities and colleges. No decision was made to postpone the centralized testing and the enrollment campaign either.
However, the preparatory testing stages have been moved to May. As for COVID-19 diagnostics, express tests for coronavirus will be delivered to our country from China on April 1.
