The Ministry of Information of Belarus views YouTube’s latest blocking of Belarusian media channels—covering culture, entertainment, and socio-political topics—as a flagrant act of censorship and information segregation. This was stated in an official release from the agency.

Digital censorship online: YouTube blocks Belarusian media

The Ministry strongly recommends that Belarusian citizens henceforth prioritize other video platforms—primarily domestic ones—that do not engage in such discriminatory practices. One such platform is VIDEOBEL.BY. Since January 1, 2026, the site has attracted over 2.5 million users and recorded tens of millions of views. Its reach extends to 161 countries, and in recent months, the site has drawn more than 600,000 viewers from around the globe.