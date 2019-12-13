3.42 RUB
Belarusian Defense Ministry denies participation of Belarusian soldiers in special operation in Ukraine
Amid the spread of fake information about the participation of Belarusian servicemen in a special military operation in Donbass, the mothers of soldiers who are currently on active service began to receive phone calls.Women are misinformed that their sons are taking part in combat operations or are being held captive.It comes to blatant blasphemy:the distraught mothers were told lies over the phone about the death of their children. The calls came from numbers registered in Ukraine, the USA, Poland and Canada.
I also have a son, and I can understand the feelings of every mother. People who do such things are devoid of anything human. The Ministry of Defense once again informs that not a single Belarusian serviceman is involved in a special military operation in Donbass.
The Armed Forces have an established system of interaction between parents and commanders. At any time it is possible to contact and talk to both the commander and the conscript.
