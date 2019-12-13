3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus Defense Ministry: Information about participation of Belarusian Armed Forces in special military operation in Donbas is fake
The reports about the participation of the Armed Forces of Belarus in the special military operation in Donbas are fake. This was stated by the Assistant Minister of Defense of our country.
The Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are at permanent deployment points and carry out tasks in accordance with the Armed Forces training plan for their intended purpose. A set of measures is being taken to reinforce the sections of the state border in order to prevent infiltration of subversive and reconnaissance groups and suppress attempts to deliver weapons and ammunition.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All