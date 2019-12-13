PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus Defense Ministry: Information about participation of Belarusian Armed Forces in special military operation in Donbas is fake

The reports about the participation of the Armed Forces of Belarus in the special military operation in Donbas are fake. This was stated by the Assistant Minister of Defense of our country.

The Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are at permanent deployment points and carry out tasks in accordance with the Armed Forces training plan for their intended purpose. A set of measures is being taken to reinforce the sections of the state border in order to prevent infiltration of subversive and reconnaissance groups and suppress attempts to deliver weapons and ammunition.
Leonid Kasinsky, Assistant Minister of Defense, Head of the main department of ideological work of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus


