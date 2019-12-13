Defense Ministry: Poland's allegations of border violations by Belarusian servicemen are groundless and unsubstantiated

"The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus has always been committed to the principles of good neighborliness and the importance of maintaining bilateral dialogue to resolve any conflict and dispute situations. According to the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus, the deployment of 10 thousand Polish troops near the Polish-Belarusian border (as declared by the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Poland on October 25, 2021) is a significant military activity. Carrying out these activities without notifying the Belarusian side is a violation of the bilateral additional agreements on regional confidence and security building measures. The above-mentioned arrangements provide for notification and invitation of observers for military activities involving six thousand or more servicemen. Minsk has not received any notification or invitation of observers from the Polish side so far. The Polish side was also invited to hold a bilateral meeting to discuss the concerns on both sides. However, we have not received a response so far.”