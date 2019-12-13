EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Defense Ministry: Polish helicopter violated the border of Belarus twice

Poland has again violated the airspace of Belarus. According to the Ministry of Defense, at about 15:20, a Polish helicopter crossed the Belarusian border, penetrating to a range of one and a half kilometers. At 16:22, the helicopter violated the state border again, having flown 300 meters deep. The information was confirmed by the data of objective control. The aviation on duty was raised in connection with this.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All