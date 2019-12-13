3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Defense Ministry: Polish helicopter violated the border of Belarus twice
Poland has again violated the airspace of Belarus. According to the Ministry of Defense, at about 15:20, a Polish helicopter crossed the Belarusian border, penetrating to a range of one and a half kilometers. At 16:22, the helicopter violated the state border again, having flown 300 meters deep. The information was confirmed by the data of objective control. The aviation on duty was raised in connection with this.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All