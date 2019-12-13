3.42 RUB
Defense Ministry: Poland's military activity near the borders of Belarus has nothing to do with the migration crisis
As the defense ministry of our country noted, the actions unleashed by our neighbors near the borders of Belarus, in terms of strength, means and scale, have nothing to do with the migration crisis. The corresponding statement was made by the Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin.
