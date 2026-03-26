Minsk and Pyongyang Focus on Long-Term Projects

"This is not simply a formal event, as preparations for the visit have been underway for quite some time. The way the Belarusian delegation and the head of state were greeted, the manner in which communication was structured during the visit, and the spirit of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation—all this suggests that this is more than just a symbolic visit. This demonstrates that our relations have reached a new level. The understandings translate the symbolic significance of this process into concrete projects, contracts, and long-term work," Anton Dudarenok, the analyst at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies has noted.