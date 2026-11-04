The Minsk conference venue provides new impetus for the integration of interstate associations for the sake of collective security, and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) improves the prospects for regional cooperation.

Taalatbek Masadykov, CSTO Secretary General:

"Every year, the level of experts and the level of representation, not only from countries of the Eurasian continent but also from other countries, grows. Different voices are heard. I think the viewpoints are very diverse. It was a very good initiative by the President of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko, that there must be dialogue. I am absolutely confident of this, and I believe that the Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security will become a significant platform for discussing serious issues. I think, I dare say, that other Western platforms will strive to participate here."