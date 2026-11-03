Belarus doesn't simply talk about peace - it offers concrete mechanisms for maintaining it. Thus, at the recent III Minsk Conference on Eurasian Security, the President outlined a set of practical initiatives to reduce tensions.

The first proposal concerns international guarantees and the need for a complete ban on sanctions against vital goods such as food and medicine. The consequences of sanctions pressure are well known: economic decline, exacerbation of social contradictions, and new conflicts. The second proposal concerns the protection of critical international infrastructure: gas and oil pipelines, internet cables, and nuclear power plants.

Any actions against such facilities should be prohibited. At the same time, countries must exchange information and guarantee their physical integrity and stable operation.

The next initiative is addressing the migration crisis. Belarus proposes creating a unified system for screening migrants, strengthening the fight against human trafficking, and speeding up deportation procedures for violators. And the fourth one – to regulate artificial intelligence.

The uncontrolled race in this area is transforming it from a useful resource into a weapon, potentially one of mass destruction. Belarus proposes creating a digital good-neighborliness belt that would unite all of Eurasia, and enshrine the principles of digital sovereignty and neutrality in a future Charter of Multipolarity.

Minsk is hosting the Eurasian Security Forum for the fourth time. This is a platform where ideas are transformed into tangible approaches to solving the continent's problems.