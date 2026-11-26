There is just over a week left until the World Dance Sport Championship, which will take place in Minsk. This marks the first time the Belarusian capital has hosted such a global event since the lifting of sanctions.

Representatives from 20 countries have already signed up, and registration is still ongoing. Anton Yuspa, Chairman of the Belarusian Dance Sport Alliance, spoke exclusively to First Information about the readiness of the capital’s Palace of Sports to host an international tournament of the highest caliber.

"We are always prepared, as this is not our first time hosting major events. Registration is currently underway, and couples are continuing to sign up. The Palace of Sports is well-known for its hospitality; it is one of the best venues for our sport, both in terms of its location and the availability of nearby hotel accommodations. As of today, all operational plans are in place, and the overall production concept for the World Championship is fully finalized. Setup will begin toward the end of next week, just before the event kicks off. I believe that everyone who attends will be able to enjoy not only the World Championship but also our traditional international tournament, the 'Alliance Trophy,' which will be held concurrently," Anton Yuspa noted.

The WDSF World Championship in Show Standard, one of the most spectacular and technically demanding disciplines, will take place in Minsk on December 5 and 6.