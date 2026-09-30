Minsk to Host CIS and SCO Counter-Terrorism Forum on 7-8 October

The Counter-Terrorism Forum of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will take place in Minsk on October 7–8. Delegations from 28 countries, 17 CIS and SCO bodies, and 10 international organizations have been invited.

The forum will incorporate the 4th CIS Conference on Countering Terrorism and Extremism and the 12th International Scientific and Practical Conference of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure.

In addition, a joint counter-terrorism exercise involving the competent authorities of CIS and SCO member states will be held. During the conference, delegates will assess how the situation in various regions of the world shapes terrorist and extremist threats and will share national experiences in countering modern security challenges.

On the second day of the forum, the operational phase of the final stages of the "Eurasia-Antiterror-2026" joint CIS-SCO counter-terrorism exercise will take place, featuring a multinational Special Forces contingent.