Minsk to Host "INNOPROM. Belarus"

This week, Belarus will once again become a hub for Eurasian industrial integration. Minsk will host "INNOPROM. Belarus," an event bringing together industry leaders from 24 countries.

A total of 520 companies will showcase their products and innovations, with the exhibition spanning 20,000 square meters. Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan will each present dedicated national pavilions.

National Pavilions and Key Focus Areas

The exhibition will showcase solutions for various industrial sectors, focusing on the equipment, materials, and technologies that are already transforming manufacturing. The exposition will cover six key areas, featuring solutions for mechanical engineering and metallurgy, as well as industrial IT and automation systems. Special sections will be devoted to the chemical industry and services for enterprises.

Belarusian Participants

The Belarusian exposition includes such participants as BELAZ, MAZ, MTZ, Gomselmash, MZKT, Amkodor, Integral, and Horizont. Manufacturers of equipment, components, and industrial technologies will also showcase their developments. The list of participants in the national exposition continues to grow.

Outcomes and Objectives

The inaugural INNOPROM in Minsk, held in 2025, has already yielded tangible results. Eighty agreements and memoranda were signed on the sidelines of the exhibition. Another 34 documents were finalized as commercial contracts, with a total value of approximately $270 million.

The primary goal of INNOPROM is to expand industrial cooperation. For participants, it offers an opportunity to establish cooperative supply chains and find partners.