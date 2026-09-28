Minsk to Host INNOPROM. Belarus, Its Largest Industrial Showcase

Almost every continent, some of the best machinery on the market, and a run of advanced technologies. The capital is preparing to receive one of the largest international industrial exhibitions — INNOPROM. Belarus. Leading domestic plants and a long list of foreign guests will present their industrial capacity. The map of participants has widened sharply: more than 40 countries this year. Interest in industrial know-how is rising. Beyond a substantial display of machines and equipment, Minsk is offering a full business programme. Which senior guests will attend INNOPROM — and what will visitors see?

These days, almost every large plant is packing its best equipment for the road. Machines, plant and technologies are heading for the capital, leaving the shop floor for the exhibition stand. Ahead lies a large review of innovation, to be inspected, judged and priced by thousands of practised eyes.

A leading manufacturer of firefighting equipment is no exception. Its vehicles have already left for the BelExpo site in Minsk — including a new prototype of compact apparatus, to be shown in the capital for the first time. The plant will not display the newcomer on its own premises: there is only one. What it will show is how much smaller the vehicle is than a classic fire engine.

Oleg Deryabin, director of Pozhsnab LLC:

“The small machine will be almost 30 centimetres narrower than this one, and a metre shorter. For all that, it is four-wheel drive — an all-terrain vehicle that can clear any obstacle.”

This is a case in which size matters, especially in megacities, the director says. In densely built cities with parking packed to capacity, the dimensions of a fire engine are critical when rescuers are counting seconds.

Oleg Deryabin, director of Pozhsnab LLC:

“A standard vehicle is 2.55 metres wide. That is too wide to pass through a courtyard and manoeuvre inside it. For rescuers, that is a crucial point.”

Pozhsnab is preparing to join a large international industrial field — not at a distance, and not through digital catalogues and video clips. Large-scale exhibition work, in which companies arrive in person, bring their designs and exchange knowledge, is what moves industry forward. INNOPROM is not only a presentation of new products. It is a development strategy, a way to strengthen a company’s standing and to read the trend.

Oleg Deryabin, director of Pozhsnab LLC:

“It is extremely important to share progressive Belarusian experience that is being applied here and now. Not the sceptical line — this is how it has always been with us, this is how it was in our grandfathers’ time. No: people who want to change life in our countries. There are more and more of those views, because this is already the twenty-first century and we are technically quite different. That is why we want to gather those people around us, to talk about what we do and to learn from those who have achieved something in their own sectors. That, I think, is the chief purpose of this exhibition.”

Exhibitors from more than 40 countries

Representatives of more than 40 countries will take part in the principal industrial event of the autumn — almost twice as many as INNOPROM. Belarus gathered in 2025.

More than 500 companies will show their work on an exhibition area of about 20,000 square metres. Seventeen Russian regions will have stands. Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan will mount separate expositions. Cambodia and Iran can be congratulated on their debut.

Mikhail Myatlikov, chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry:

“That is Latin America, several European countries, the Middle East, Asia and the post-Soviet space — the CIS countries. So the geography is very wide. This year, for the first time, we invited businesses from those countries — the continents I mentioned — through our embassies. They made presentations in the embassies. And that produced a result. We can see it in the accreditation now under way through electronic registration. So this is a new approach to inviting professional visitors to our exhibition. For any export-oriented enterprise, it matters a great deal who comes to the show and becomes acquainted with its products.”

INNOPROM will present a wide range of industrial solutions, with a focus on different branches of industry. Belarus, as host, has the largest floor space: more than 150 companies will show domestic industrial products.

There will be notable premières as well, the Industry Ministry promises.

Leonid Ryzhkovsky, deputy minister of industry of Belarus:

“Minsk Automobile Plant will be there. We shall demonstrate our new universal gas chassis, suitable for all kinds of special-purpose vehicles. BELAZ will also show quarry dump trucks on alternative fuels — liquefied natural gas and hydrogen. There will also be a demonstration of remote, unmanned control of a quarry dump truck, which allows our equipment to work in pits that are hard to reach. And of course the BELARUS 5425 tractor — one of the large, high-powered tractors in a classic layout. So we shall be glad to see all customers at our stands.”

Every producer that takes itself seriously is making for Expo in Minsk. The exhibition will also show Union State products, including a Belarusian-Russian 3D printer. AI assistants will be brought in; clean transport will be promoted; unmanned systems will be displayed; medical-technology know-how will be delivered. And there will be a discussion of global industrial development — a field in which Belarus, too, can set a trend. The large dialogue among business, government bodies and industry professionals begins on Wednesday, 30 September