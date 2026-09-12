Minsk Turns 959: More Than 20 Stages, One Deep Historic Blue

Minsk marks a 959th anniversary: festive events pass at more than 20 sites of the city.

Tens of festive locations and soulful accents in decoration — the Belarusian capital today marks City Day. In the program more than 20 sites: from rap battles to historical reconstructions.

At the base of the color range is the historic for the city deep blue.

Brightly and festively the Belarusian capital meets its 959 years. Toward City Day all locations of the megapolis noticeably transformed. A national ornament and mini-fireworks frame columns, stages, and posters. And at the base of the color range is the historic for the city deep blue. Today Minsk will present itself in a musical, sporting, historical role.

On the territory of Victory Park they choose the best in the international contest “Strongest Firefighter-Rescuer.” And literally in an hour a solemn ceremony of the laying of flowers to the obelisk “Minsk — Hero City” will take place in a sign of memory of hero-victors and of gratitude for a peaceful sky.

In the Central Children’s Park named after M. Gorky a “Festival of Professions” will pass. About 90 institutions of education, organizations, and enterprises will acquaint schoolchildren and applicants with their possibilities.

“The year 2026 is dedicated to the Belarusian woman, therefore in concert programs, songs, dances, and theatricalizations we will reflect and show this theme,” chief director of the state institution Minskconcert Natalya Rusetskaya related.

To recreate bright pages from the chronicle of the capital a festival of reconstruction “Ancient Minsk” will — an excursion through 10 centuries of our history. Knight battles will unfold on the green zone along Pobeditelei Avenue.

The epicenter of attraction traditionally will become the site at the Palace of Sport. On the stage in the theatrical program “Minsk of My Soul” people’s artists and creative collectives will perform. And the headliner will become Russian performer Akmal.

City Day will pass also in a youth rhythm.

In the park named after the 50th Anniversary of the Great October a large-scale festival of subcultures will unfold: workout, streetball, an extreme show, and powerful DJ sets. All under a single slogan: “The code of culture is your code in the city.”

Alexei Pikus, first secretary of the Minsk city committee of the BRSM: “Youth of the capital very much love their city, sincerely congratulate it on a birthday. And, of course, this holiday will not pass by a multitude of locations, sites, and festive events. In social networks a large-scale flash mob will pass, and very many sites youth itself proposed.”

A good tradition of City Day is to honor holders of the honorary title “Minsk Resident of the Year.”

Onto the stage of Freedom Square — at the Town Hall — sportsmen, doctors, and also pedagogues, engineers, and builders who introduced an enormous contribution into the development of the capital will rise.

Today each will find a location to the soul. With each district is its concept, from sporting clusters to cozy art locations. The atmosphere of the holiday will cover the entire capital: they promise dance battles under the open sky, improvised creative laboratories, children’s play sites, and stylish spaces of gastro-malls.

The brightest chord of City Day will become a festive firework.

To see it will be possible at 23:00 at the Palace of Sport. Fountains of a musical and color show in honor of the birthday of the capital they will launch in the square Starostinskaya Sloboda.