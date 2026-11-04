Minsk - Vital Link for Dialogue between East and West

Minsk is a vital diplomatic link for open dialogue between East and West. And if there were more such places, resolving global conflicts would be much easier. This is the opinion shared by conference participants.

Emanuele Pozzolo, politician, lawyer, and member of the Italian Parliament:

"The main task now is to seek and find platforms like your country that could serve as a bridge between West and East. Once such platforms are found, we must strive to ensure that such regions have not only the appropriate conditions, but also people who are capable of communicating and engaging in dialogue, overcoming difficult times, even war. I believe that political and diplomatic efforts to find a new balance of peace and stability are the primary responsibility of everyone involved in public affairs and politics."

Raj Kumar Sharma, political scientist (India):

"Perhaps, the most serious threat in Eurasia today is the growing competition and, possibly, the conflicts already occurring in the region. We already have two problems: the situation in Ukraine and the escalation around Iran. In my view, the tendency to make unilateral decisions to start a war is extremely dangerous, while countries like India consistently advocate diplomacy and negotiations. Therefore, I think we should all sit down at the negotiating table and discuss these issues."

The IV Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security will continue today. Participants will discuss key issues in the development of the Eurasian space. The agenda includes strengthening economic ties, introducing new technologies, as well as the future activities of the CSTO and its role in ensuring regional stability. The outcome of this work will be proposals for a Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity.