National Historical Museum exhibits Minsk before, during Great Patriotic War and today

One can see in eloquent shots how the Belarusian capital looked before and during the Great Patriotic War and how it has changed today in the museum. Chronicle collages of the life scenario of the city belong to the winner of the President's Prize for "Spiritual Revival", famous Belarusian collector Vladimir Likhodedov. Researchers of the largest museum in the country and experts from the Yakub Kolas Museum restored Minsk in three time zones. Thanks to the rich archives in the exposition, it was possible to recreate urban landscapes in a three-dimensional model.



The project will be exhibited for another month. It is planned that the exhibition will go to regional centers afterward. The history of Minsk in newsreels will also be introduced in educational institutions.

