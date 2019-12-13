Minsk ready to celebrate Victory Day

Minsk is ready to celebrate May 9. In the Year of National Unity, pylons and flags of red, orange and yellow are decorating the streets of the Belarusian capital.

And large decorative arrangements are laid out on the squares. Independence Square is decorated with a 12-meter art-candle, depicting archival photographs of the war years. For the first time, large-scale constructions with bunches of May tulips are used in the capital's decoration for the Victory Day.



Special attention was paid to the National Flag Square this year. A lot of new constructions with modern graphics and diamond-shaped decorations were added as well. Another new composition has stars and the Order of the Patriotic War. It can be seen on Independence Avenue.

