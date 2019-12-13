3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Direct flight Minsk-Dubai introduced by Belavia airline
New opportunities for tourists and businesses. Minsk and Dubai are connected with a direct flight from today. It will fly twice a week (Tuesday, Friday). Travel time takes six hours. The popularity of the new route among passengers is confirmed by the full load of the first flight! Today, more than 170 passengers departed from the capital.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All