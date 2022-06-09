The authorities of the Ukrainian capital have decided that Kiev and Minsk are no longer twin cities. The rationale is that "twinning is a legacy of the Soviet era, and therefore should be subject to de-communization."



Ukraine defeats Tolstoy and Gogol



In the struggle against the legacy of the arduous past, Ukraine today demonstrates successes, which it has not achieved in anything else. A special de-communization commission was created under the Ministry of Culture, which the other day banned teaching of Tolstoy's novel “War and Peace” in schools (on the grounds that the book glorifies the Russian army). Stickers appeared in the capital's subway calling for the subway to be closed because it was largely laid out under the Soviets. It is possible that the stations will indeed be closed: in all other regions de-sovietization has already been completed. In spring the last statues, which had very indirect relation to the USSR, were crushed: the monuments to Gogol, to Korolenko, the monument to Friendship of Peoples.



To be de-communized



The Motherland Monument with the Soviet coat of arms on its shield stands in the center of Kiev, a nail that cannot be torn out. De-communizers used to be deterred by the fact that the coat of arms was a balancer, and the giant monument would simply collapse without it. Judging by the development of events, two de-sovietization acts may soon be combined "Motherland Monument" and the subway, which the monument without a shield, most likely, will destroy when it collapses.



