Flight of Belavia airline connects Minsk and Kutaisi

The Belarusians now have one more destination for recreation. There is one more scheduled flight in the timetable of the national air carrier. Kutaisi is the third Georgian city on the Belavia flight map. The flight is conducted twice a week. Travel time is about three hours.



The cost of the flight is really democratic, the ticket price for the new direction starts from 85 euros one way. Round-trip tickets will cost passengers 169 euros. New opportunities are opening up for both tourists and businesses.



The airline is confident that the demand for tickets will continue to grow. And thanks to the new air bridge, interests in tourism and business will become even stronger. The national air carrier is already fixing new landing and take-off points.



