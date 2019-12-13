3.42 RUB
Minsk and Moscow agree to cancel roaming
Minsk and Moscow have agreed to abolish roaming: this issue has been discussed for several years. The Belarusian side is ready to remove roaming charges for incoming calls from April 1, confirmed the Ministry of Communications and Information.
Roaming prices in the EAEU countries will decrease by 2025
If the project proves to be successful, roaming may be cancelled in the EAEU countries as well. For now, a road map has been developed, according to which by 2025 the tariffs for calls within the Eurasian Union should be as close as possible to domestic tariffs for mobile communications.
