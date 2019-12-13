3.42 RUB
Minsk and Moscow ratifies agreement on mutual recognition of visas
Harmonization of legislation and further development of the tour industry of the Union State. The Second Belarusian-Russian tourist congress is taking place in Minsk. Among the participants are representatives of state administration and business of the two countries. Experts advocate the development of organized tourism, which will make both holidaymakers and tour operators feel more comfortable and safe.
Belarusians and Russians enjoy visiting each other. Every year tourist flows increase. In 2023, our country was visited by over 5 million Russians, while the number of organized tourists amounted to 223 thousand. One of the priority areas of union tourism is the development of transport accessibility.
Oleg Andreychik, Deputy Minister of Sport and Tourism of Belarus:
We are glad that today 16 regions of the Russian Federation and Belarus are connected by air flights, but there should be at least 30 such destinations. In railroad communication it should be tourist trains.
Natalia Kostenko, Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on Tourism and Tourism Infrastructure Development:
We hope for the adoption of the law, which will establish favorable treatment for tour operators in Belarus. This is the so-called norm for friendly countries of the Russian Federation, but our main friend today is Belarus.
New union tourist routes will also become more numerous. Minsk and Moscow have ratified an agreement on mutual recognition of visas.
