Minsk and Moscow make a big step towards multipolarity by integration in banking sector and creation of a common economic space

Belarus and Russia have already made a huge step towards a multipolar world. It was Minsk and Moscow that were the first to completely abandon the U.S. dollar in mutual settlements, and the common economic space, in fact, it nullifies Western sanctions threats. Strengthening of industrial cooperation is ahead.

Minsk and Moscow have made a huge step towards the multipolarity of the world by integration in the banking sector alone. Already in 2022, 80% of all trade turnover between Belarus and Russia was in national currencies. And 20% of payments were made in the currencies of friendly states. Where is the dollar? It is 30% in our national currency baskets, as opposed to 60% of the Russian ruble. And the Bank of Russia's Financial Messaging System has actually replaced SWIFT and has become the main channel for exchanging financial information. It turns out that threats to disconnect us from SWIFT are about as much populism as all the fairy tales of European officials. So, the President of Belarus and the government of Belarus have been talking about the transition to an independent format of cooperation for a long time.

