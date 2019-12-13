3.40 RUB
Minsk and Beijing cooperate to preserve biodiversity
Minsk and Beijing will intensify cooperation to preserve biodiversity of the two countries. The Ministry of Nature and Environmental Protection of Belarus and the National Forestry and Grassland Administration of China signed an agreement.
The agreement emphasizes that the Chinese side will properly protect the two European bison, which our country transfers to China. This is a gift from President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko following his state visit to the Celestial Empire in March 2023. By the way, it is already known where the migrants will live - in the Beijing Zoo of Wild Animals.
The signing of the agreement and the fact of transferring the bison confirms the interest in cooperation in the field of protection of rare or endangered wildlife species.
Tan Guangming, Deputy Director of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration of China:
You have the Belovezhskaya Pushcha National Park. The unique primeval forest is known as the "lungs of Europe". Belarus has a lot of practical experience in protecting European bison. We hope that in the future we will be able to exchange views on the protection of these animals.
It should be emphasized that both Minsk and Beijing are interested in joint decision-making on biodiversity conservation.
