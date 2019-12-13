PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Minsk and Tehran to resume direct air links as of March 26

Minsk and Tehran resume direct air links since March 26. This is reported by BelTA, citing the information of the Minister of Transport and Communications Alexei Avramenko.

"On March 26, the direct air links with Tehran will be resumed. The Iranian airline Mahan Air will service the flight," said Alexei Avramenko.

According to him, the flights will be performed twice a week. This will contribute to the development of human and business contacts, said the minister.

