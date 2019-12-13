Minsk and Vladivostok may be connected by direct flight

Minsk and Vladivostok may be connected by direct flights. Such a possibility is being considered now. This was stated by Governor of Russia's Primorsky Krai Oleg Kozhemyako after a meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, BelTA informs.



At the same time, Belarusians will be interested to visit the Far East, to appreciate the beauty of the sea, the coastal land, the taiga and the tigers. In addition, it is convenient to travel further to Thailand, Myanmar and other countries of Southeast Asia from there. If there is a direct flight connection, it would also be easier to organize recreation for children from Primorye in Belarusian resorts and camps, said Oleg Kozhemyako.



"It seems to me that this direction requires more global elaboration, so that we can communicate directly, avoiding transfers," he summed up.



