Minsk to host competitions in seven sports at II CIS Games

Minsk will be hosting competitions in seven kinds of sports at the 2nd CIS Games. The head of the main department for sports and tourism of the Minsk city executive committee, Maxim Voropai, spoke about the current state of preparations of the capital city for the Games.



According to BelTA, the department together with other specialists in charge of organizing and holding the competitions in Minsk have inspected the sports locations and infrastructure facilities of the city that will be used during the Games. The organizers paid attention to the hotel facilities available for the athletes, studied the menus, worked out the logistics and made optimal routes for the participants of the Games to get from the hotel to the sports venue and back.



According to the head of the main department for sports and tourism of the Minsk City Executive Committee, the sports venues of the city, namely the Rhythmic Gymnastics Palace, the Minsk Arena, the Palova Arena, the Chizhovka Arena, the SKA Uruchye and the Shooting Sports are ready for the competitions.



However, the list of sports facilities is still open and can be complemented after making a final decision on the number of athletes coming to the capital to participate in the competitions. For example, three volleyball locations are planned to host the Games in Minsk: the Sports Palace, the Chizhovka Arena and the SKA Uruchcha.



Let us remind you that Minsk has earned the status of the CIS sports capital for the current year. A large number of sports locations are concentrated in the city, it is planned that most of the athletes and fans will come to the city for the II CIS Games. Maxim Voropay assured that the capital is fullyready for the Games.

