Minsk joins Car Free Day
Minsk joins the car-free day for the seventh time for the benefit of the city environment. Today, Minsk citizens and guests are urged to change their cars for more environmentally friendly transport: use bicycles and personal mobility devices: electric scooters, monocoaches and Segways. And upon presentation of technical passport and driving license, motorists will be able to move around on public transport for free.
