PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Minsk joins Car Free Day

Minsk joins the car-free day for the seventh time for the benefit of the city environment. Today, Minsk citizens and guests are urged to change their cars for more environmentally friendly transport: use bicycles and personal mobility devices: electric scooters, monocoaches and Segways. And upon presentation of technical passport and driving license, motorists will be able to move around on public transport for free.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All