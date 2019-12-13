Minsk urges UNESCO to assess impact of Polish fence on Belovezhskaya Pushcha

Minsk calls on UNESCO to evaluate the impact of the Polish border wall on the Belovezhskaya Pushcha Forest (Bialowieza). This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Nature. It is specified that Belarus has many times applied to UNESCO and the UN Environment Programme with requests to send a mission to Belovezhskaya Pushcha to assess the influence of the wall on the flora and fauna of the Reserve. The Poles, on the other hand, intensively erect fences and neglect the interests of environment, while animals continue to die in the barbed wire.