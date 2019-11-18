3.39 RUB
Minsk Region meets colleagues of Italian Red Cross
Within a 4-day stay the international visitors will share their experience in volunteering and social projects. They will get acquainted with the Belarusian system: visit war veterans, children rehabilitation center "Hope", "Zubrenok" national center. The delegation of the Minsk Region Red Cross have already met with the Italian colleagues this summer.
Fabio Cecconi, Chairman of the Department of Italian Red Cross in Marche Region: "We would like to convey our experience in involving Red Cross volunteers, organization of work with people in need so that you can effectively develop the volunteer movement and every citizen understands the need for such work."
Following the results of the 4-day meeting, Italian and Belarusian delegations plan to sign a joint agreement in several areas of the organization of volunteers' work.
