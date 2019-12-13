PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Minsk City Technopark grows with new residents and platforms

Minsk City Technopark is growing with new residents and platforms. 10 more companies will join 40 existing residents by the end of the year. And according to the new investment project, the industrial cluster of the capital will occupy the territories of the Motovelo plant. The companies produce innovative products, the demand for which is high in our country and abroad.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All