Minsk film marathon "See and Remember" brings together schoolchildren in grades 5-11

The Belarusian schoolchildren will get familiar with the war films. The list includes about 30 cult films. The cinema marathon "Look and Remember" unites students in grades 5-11 and is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War. 7 thematic sections include "Love and Friendship at the Front", "Woman's Destiny", "Children at War", "Belarus Unconquered", "We are from the Future".



Alla Nasevich, Director of School No. 10 in Minsk: At first, there is a certain lack of interest in the intended film, but as the children immerse themselves in watching, they actually discover much that is new to them. They have questions about the military theme. The patriotic film marathon ends on July 3.