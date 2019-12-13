3.43 RUB
Creative universities seek to raise prestige of artistic professions
The development and support of national traditions is a priority task. For more than 25 years Belarus has supported special funds under the personal patronage of the head of state, which encourage young talents. Over these years, a global data bank has been created - there are thousands of names on the list, with a history of victories in national and international competitions, creative contests and festivals. The traditions of selecting and identifying talents will be continued, but the quality and reward mechanisms will be improved. Creative universities will seek to raise the prestige of specialized fields of study. By the way, the market of offers expands, for example, this year Minsk College of Arts named after Glebov opened a new vacancy: art ceramics.
While implementing a project on the revival and preservation of national crafts, which was supported by the Special Fund of the President, we have made several expeditions to different parts of the country, getting familiar with different types of folk art, including ceramics.
Next year the prestigious institution will celebrate its 75th anniversary. The college still has high competition. For example, the specialty "Design" in this admission campaign had a competition of 18 people per vacancy.
