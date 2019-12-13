3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Minsk Motovelo Plant to be transformed by the end of the year
Today, the works on reconstruction of the production facilities of Motovelo were assessed by the Speaker of the Upper Chamber of the Parliament Natalia Kochanova during an on-site meeting. The task is not just to put the territory of the enterprise in order, but also to restore the workshops, to put into operation the idle areas while preserving the historic appearance of buildings. The reconstruction will be carried out stage by stage, at that the production process will not be stopped, the leased areas will be kept for the innovative companies. These works will be completed by the end of the year.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All