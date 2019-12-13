Minsk Motovelo Plant to be transformed by the end of the year

Today, the works on reconstruction of the production facilities of Motovelo were assessed by the Speaker of the Upper Chamber of the Parliament Natalia Kochanova during an on-site meeting. The task is not just to put the territory of the enterprise in order, but also to restore the workshops, to put into operation the idle areas while preserving the historic appearance of buildings. The reconstruction will be carried out stage by stage, at that the production process will not be stopped, the leased areas will be kept for the innovative companies. These works will be completed by the end of the year.