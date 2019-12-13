PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Minsk Marathon - 2021 to be held on September 12

Belarus runs together on September 12. Minsk Marathon, after a year's postponement due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will still take place. Registration is now open. Running fans can choose one of three distances: 5.5, 10.5 and 21 km. The organizers have not changed the route. Sports Festival andHealthy lifestyle have been cherished since 2013. In 2019, about 40 000 professionals and amateurs from 68 countries entered the Minsk route. Unfortunately, coronavirus has made its adjustments. In the current race, the limit is set at 10 000people.

The organizers have prepared medals with a special design. Each finisher will receive an award. The total prize fund is 60 000 dollars.

