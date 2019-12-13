Minsk half marathon unites Belarusians and guests of capital this holiday weekend

21, 10 and 5 kilometers - these are three traditional distances for the participants to choose from. The start and finish were held at the arch on the approaches to "Dynamo" stadium. And in spite of the not so wide ground, which was before near the Palace of Sports, everybody could start in comfortable conditions. The Minsk half-marathon is also a tourist's visiting card. For many people, such a race is an important exam. For some, such distances are a way of life, as, for example, for the winner of our half-marathon, Russian Rinss Akhmadeev. But for everyone such an active morning is a great emotion and memory. And many people set goals for the next running season. 11 thousand participants weren't scared off even by rainy weather.