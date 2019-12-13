3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Minsk half marathon unites Belarusians and guests of capital this holiday weekend
Minsk half marathon - officially ended about an hour ago with children's races. The big running event - united the Belarusians and guests of our capital this holiday weekend.
21, 10 and 5 kilometers - these are three traditional distances for the participants to choose from. The start and finish were held at the arch on the approaches to "Dynamo" stadium. And in spite of the not so wide ground, which was before near the Palace of Sports, everybody could start in comfortable conditions. The Minsk half-marathon is also a tourist's visiting card. For many people, such a race is an important exam. For some, such distances are a way of life, as, for example, for the winner of our half-marathon, Russian Rinss Akhmadeev. But for everyone such an active morning is a great emotion and memory. And many people set goals for the next running season. 11 thousand participants weren't scared off even by rainy weather.
Thus, the running holiday is officially over. But it will definitely be held in September next year. The results of the sporting event, both for amateurs and professionals, will be summed up today in the project "Main broadcast" on "Belarus 1".
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All