Minsk Technopark gets new residents

Minsk City Technopark is expanding its production area and adding new residents. Today there are more than 40 of them. For instance, among the new resident there is a company that designs and manufactures innovative implants and medical instruments for traumatology, orthopaedics and neurosurgery. The company uses titanium produced by another resident in the technopark itself. There are plans to fill the shops with new equipment. The knowledge-intensive products designed in cooperation with the Belarusian doctors, have great export potential.