Parade of Christmas trees in Minsk Zoo

Minsk Zoo summed up the results of the contest for the most original Christmas tree! 150 contestants from Minsk and regions took part in the competition. Among the works are Christmas trees made of cones, straw, beads, and even knitted exhibits! The works were evaluated by a jury in three age categories. The compositions were prepared by both schoolchildren and adults. The exhibition of works is in the pavilion "Exotarium" and the house of Santa Claus.